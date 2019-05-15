Will Nigeria be forced to pay $9bn in damages to UK firm?

South Africa’s taxman goes global
South Africa has long faced the reality of ‘flight’ by citizens to other countries for a myriad of reasons, including lack of economic opportunity and the prevalence of crime.
Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, former associate at Babalakin and co.
Posted on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 15:05
Nigeria faces a bill for $9bn in damages – payable to a company that has done a mere $40m worth of work in the country.
The matter will be resolved in a UK court on 21 May, when Nigeria will present its arguments against the award, made up of $6.6bn in damages plus a whopping $2.4bn in interest.
If Nigeria is forced to pay, the amount represents one fifth of the country’s $45bn in foreign exchange – a crippling blow.
The circumstances surrounding the award and the actions of Nigeria before and after lead me to conclude we have a curse chasing us.
In 2010, the Nigerian ministry of petroleum resources entered into a 20-year Gas Supply & Processing Agreement (GSPA) with a British Virgin Island-registered company, Process and Industrial Development Ltd (P&ID).
Under the agreement, Nigeria was to make certain arrangements for the agreed supply of wet gas, including building the necessary pipelines to enable P&ID do their part.
In March 2013, P&ID treated this failure by Nigeria as a repudiation of the agreement and commenced arbitration in London.
In July 2015, an ad hoc tribunal seated in London decided that Nigeria was liable to P&ID. The quantum of damages had not been decided at this stage.
Understandably, the London tribunal treated the Nigerian judgment as they ought to have: as though it never existed.
An article published by consultants Grant Thornton suggests that Nigeria’s lawyers (they know themselves) did not challenge the facts, assumptions and calculations provided by the claimant, nor did they provide alternative evidence to the tribunal.
In the end, in January 2017, the tribunal by a majority of 2-1 (the Nigerian-appointed arbitrator dissenting) awarded $6.6bn in damages to P&ID.
The Nation in this report claims that the “fine” emanated from a contractual breach by the three previous administrations of presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan. This is clearly not correct. The contract was for 2010-2013.
I don’t know whether the government played politics with this, but what we do know is that, and as highlighted in this excellent piece by lawyer Joseph Onele, the Goodluck Jonathan government reached a settlement with P&ID to pay just $850m.
The Jonathan administration did not, however, pay the settlement sum and handed over to the Muhammadu Buhari government after losing the elections in 2015.
The government then decided against proceeding with the settlement and instead instructed its lawyers to set aside the award. By this time, the award had risen to $8.9bn ($6.6bn + $2.3bn interest).
Believe it or not, Nigeria failed to show up in court.
To establish a pattern, I digress. There was another award against Nigeria in favour of Enron, arising from a contract for construction of certain electrical facilities that would allegedly have generated 3,000MW of electricity. The contract was terminated nine days later.
There is yet another ongoing dispute, this time involving US company Interocean, regarding the Nigerian government’s seizure of the control over Pan Ocean Oil (and the OML 98 block).
Back to the P&ID award, for which a whopping $8.9bn was now outstanding (with interest, which continues to run at $1.3m per year). P&ID then brought proceedings in London to enforce the award.
The processes were served on Nigeria. Guess what our officials did…
I will quote verbatim why Nigeria delayed in filing the acknowledgement of service:
In the end, the English courts took into consideration the extraordinary amount of the award and the effect on the citizens and tax payers in Nigeria, and allowed Nigeria to file its processes late and defend the enforcement proceedings.
On 21 May 2019, God willing, I will be present in the court of Justice Brian in Case No CL-2018-000182 to know whether or not Nigeria will successfully resist the enforcement of the award the is now worth more than $9bn.
I now await superior logic to my simplistic explanation that successive Nigerian public officers have a covenant to continually sacrifice Nigeria’s interest for their selfish desires.
On a recent visit to Tanzania, I flew the country’s national airline from the lakeside city of Mwanza to the former capital, Dar es Salaam. It’s a short, one-hour-20-minute flight – rather uneventful but for one major detail. We were flying in the Air Tanzania’s new (and only) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
