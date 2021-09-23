In the streets of Luanda, the Angolan capital, the pre-electoral campaign has already begun, despite the fact that the next general elections, which are scheduled for next year, are still far away. The flag of the Mouvement Populaire de Libération de l’Angola (MPLA), the party that has been in power since 1979, and photos of its leader, President João Lourenço, bearing the caption ‘re-elect in 2022’ are plastered all over the city.
Angola: The battle between Lourenço and Costa Júnior is just beginning
Angola will be holding its general elections next year. However, tension is already mounting between the ruling party, led by President João Lourenço, and the historic opposition, led by Adalberto Costa Júnior. All of this is taking place during a very uncertain time for the country.