DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

palpable tension

Angola: The battle between Lourenço and Costa Júnior is just beginning

By Estelle Maussion
Posted on Thursday, 23 September 2021 12:44

Angola’s President João Lourenço and Unita leader Adalberto Costa Júnior. JA photo montage: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP;AMPE ROGERIO/EPA/MAXPPP

Angola will be holding its general elections next year. However, tension is already mounting between the ruling party, led by President João Lourenço, and the historic opposition, led by Adalberto Costa Júnior. All of this is taking place during a very uncertain time for the country.

In the streets of Luanda, the Angolan capital, the pre-electoral campaign has already begun, despite the fact that the next general elections, which are scheduled for next year, are still far away. The flag of the Mouvement Populaire de Libération de l’Angola (MPLA), the party that has been in power since 1979, and photos of its leader, President João Lourenço, bearing the caption ‘re-elect in 2022’ are plastered all over the city.

READ MORE Angola: Does the return of José Eduardo dos Santos signal a truce with President Lourenço?

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics