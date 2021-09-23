Angola: The battle between Lourenço and Costa Júnior is just beginning

In the streets of Luanda, the Angolan capital, the pre-electoral campaign has already begun, despite the fact that the next general elections, which are scheduled for next year, are still far away. The flag of the Mouvement Populaire de Libération de l’Angola (MPLA), the party that has been in power since 1979, and photos of its leader, President João Lourenço, bearing the caption ‘re-elect in 2022’ are plastered all over the city.