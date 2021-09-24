Nigeria: Adekunle Gold’s glittery metamorphosis

Although a release date is yet to be announced, two singles have already been unveiled this summer. The first one, the Lucky Daye-assisted duet Sinner, is a mid-tempo and hypnotic ballad alluding to biblical femme fatales and it is kickstarting parties.

The second one, High, which features high-hitter Davido, enjoys a quicker pace and energetic Amapiano drums. An obvious club favourite, its video raked in more than 2 million views on YouTube in its second week of release.

Last month, Gold’s third LP Afro Pop, Vol.1 celebrated one year since its release with over 228 million streams on Spotify alone.