DRC: After 20 years, why was Safricom expelled?

Lebanese entrepreneur Hassan Mourad had to leave the DRC, after a power struggle with the governor of the capital, leading back to President Félix Tshisekedi and his security advisor, François Beya.

Hassan Mourad, the director-general of the African Society of Commerce (Safricom), was expelled from the Congolese territory on 20 September by the Directorate General of Migration (DGM). He boarded Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 840 at 1:40 pm. He had been living in the DRC for almost 40 years and held a permanent settlement visa.