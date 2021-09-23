DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

DRC: After 20 years, why was Safricom expelled?

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Thursday, 23 September 2021 17:17

After dominating the market for twenty years, Safricom and Hassan Mourad have been expelled from the DRC, after a power struggle unravelled the company's power within the country.

Lebanese entrepreneur Hassan Mourad had to leave the DRC, after a power struggle with the governor of the capital, leading back to President Félix Tshisekedi and his security advisor, François Beya.

Hassan Mourad, the director-general of the African Society of Commerce (Safricom), was expelled from the Congolese territory on 20 September by the Directorate General of Migration (DGM). He boarded Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 840 at 1:40 pm. He had been living in the DRC for almost 40 years and held a permanent settlement visa.

