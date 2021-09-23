Nigeria 2023: Osinbajo’s campaign goes into overdrive despite denial, wins governor’s endorsement

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside several governors, ministers, business tycoons and ex-leaders took the town of Bichi by storm last month when the President’s only son, Yusuf, tied the knot with the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra, in what has been deemed the wedding of the year. The over 20 private jets stationed at the Aminu Kano Airport by guests added to the pomp and ostentation that characterised the high society wedding in Kano State, the North’s commercial capital.