Nigeria 2023: Osinbajo’s campaign goes into overdrive despite denial, wins governor’s endorsement

By Akin Irede
Posted on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:30

Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo waves at the crowd after taking the oath of office as the Vice President of Nigeria during the presidential inauguration in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Despite regular claims by Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo that he is too busy to be thinking about running in 2023's presidential election, strategic moves are being taken to ensure that he succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari. And a constellation of support groups - from which the Vice-President has distanced himself - are pushing the idea of his candidacy.

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside several governors, ministers, business tycoons and ex-leaders took the town of Bichi by storm last month when the President’s only son, Yusuf, tied the knot with the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra, in what has been deemed the wedding of the year. The over 20 private jets stationed at the Aminu Kano Airport by guests added to the pomp and ostentation that characterised the high society wedding in Kano State, the North’s commercial capital.

