To achieve that target, the company will use gas as a transition feedstock at its South African operations. It will make no future investments in coal reserves beyond the 2043 lifespan of its current coal reserves. In addition, Sasol will procure 1,200 megawatts (MW) of renewal energy, it aims to lead the charge on the hydrogen economy and has unveiled a new unit dedicated to green initiatives including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Furthermore, Sasol has set up a Just Transition Office.
South Africa: Sasol to revise greenhouse gas emissions target from 10% to 30% by 2030
In 2017, Sasol had a good run rate on its South African facilities resulting in high output. But that productive year came at the environmental cost of an elevated emission footprint. Based on that, the listed integrated chemicals company has now revised its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target upwards to 30%, from an initial 10%, by 2030.