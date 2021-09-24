DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

South Africa: Sasol to revise greenhouse gas emissions target from 10% to 30% by 2030

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Friday, 24 September 2021 16:02

sasol
Cooling towers of Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, north of Johannesburg, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

In 2017, Sasol had a good run rate on its South African facilities resulting in high output. But that productive year came at the environmental cost of an elevated emission footprint. Based on that, the listed integrated chemicals company has now revised its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target upwards to 30%, from an initial 10%, by 2030.

To achieve that target, the company will use gas as a transition feedstock at its South African operations. It will make no future investments in coal reserves beyond the 2043 lifespan of its current coal reserves. In addition, Sasol will procure 1,200 megawatts (MW) of renewal energy, it aims to lead the charge on the hydrogen economy and has unveiled a new unit dedicated to green initiatives including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Furthermore, Sasol has set up a Just Transition Office.

