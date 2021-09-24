Ethiopia is giving us a glimpse of a set of dynamics that could come to shape African life in complicated ways. Last week, the Biden administration announced new sanctions aimed at reducing violence in the Tigray region, where conflict between the forces of President Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has caused massive human rights abuses affecting millions. The sanctions will target all sides of the conflict, including Ethiopia’s neighbour, Eritrea.
The US imposed sanctions on Ethiopia, and China is not happy about it
