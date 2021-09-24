DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

internal affairs

The US imposed sanctions on Ethiopia, and China is not happy about it

By Cobus van Staden
Posted on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:47

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Friday, September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Al Drago/UPI Photo via Newscom/

The US has announced new sanctions against Ethiopia, and China has called out against it, in line with its general non-interference policy.

Ethiopia is giving us a glimpse of a set of dynamics that could come to shape African life in complicated ways. Last week, the Biden administration announced new sanctions aimed at reducing violence in the Tigray region, where conflict between the forces of President Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has caused massive human rights abuses affecting millions. The sanctions will target all sides of the conflict, including Ethiopia’s neighbour, Eritrea.

