“The need and demand for power is very strong” in the three countries, all of which have unreliable and expensive national grids, Ghammache says in Bamako.

According to the World Bank, only 50% of West Africa’s population has access to electricity. Users pay among the highest prices in the world, which are double the figures in East Africa. Electricity supply in the region is unreliable, with an average 44 hours of outages per month, the World Bank says.