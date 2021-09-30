DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Sharing the wealth

Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Mali… Where has China invested the most?

By Solène Benhaddou
Posted on Thursday, 30 September 2021 18:19

Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping and Macky Sall in Beijing for the China-Africa summit, 4 September 2018 © Lintao Zhang/AP/SIPA

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese companies have been signing contracts worth $11bn in Africa since March 2020.

From 11 March 2020 – the official start date of the Covid pandemic – to June 2021, China invested $11.2bn in the continent, according to the China Global Investment Tracker of the think-tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI), equivalent to Rwanda’s annual GDP in 2020. Over the same period, Chinese investment amounted to $75bn worldwide.

Egypt is considered one of the most attractive African countries to Chinese companies, as the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) invested $1.9bn in it in February 2021. The money will be used to build five residential skyscrapers in the city of New Alamein.

