Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Mali… Where has China invested the most?

From 11 March 2020 – the official start date of the Covid pandemic – to June 2021, China invested $11.2bn in the continent, according to the China Global Investment Tracker of the think-tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI), equivalent to Rwanda’s annual GDP in 2020. Over the same period, Chinese investment amounted to $75bn worldwide.
Egypt is considered one of the most attractive African countries to Chinese companies, as the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) invested $1.9bn in it in February 2021. The money will be used to build five residential skyscrapers in the city of New Alamein.