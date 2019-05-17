High-profile gold scam hurts Kenya’s UAE ties and highlights wider legal problems

#FraudAlert!!🚨 #DCI attention has been drawn to an upsurge in criminal cases involving the procurement & sale of #Gold in the country.
The Gold Scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by the Fraudsters.
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 9, 2019
Shell, Eni and the Nigerian corruption quagmire of OPL 245
In its latest legal moves, the Nigerian government has raised the stakes in the legal battles over the highly prospective OPL 245 oil block. The Africa Report delves into the background of what could be one of the most important corporate fraud cases in Africa’s history.