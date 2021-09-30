DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Uganda/Rwanda: Rather than mend relations, Kagame, Museveni agree on exchange of dead bodies

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 30 September 2021 19:46

Rwanda President Paul Kagame, and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, in Kampala on 7 August 2012. (AP Photo)

With both Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni refusing to mend relations, the two countries have instead settled on an exchange of dead bodies.

On 30 August, local leaders from the Rwanda district of Burere and the Uganda district of Kabale gathered for a brief sombre function at Katuna border, which Rwanda had closed in February of 2019. Rwanda was handing over the body of Justus Kabagambe (a local trader who had been shot dead by Rwandan police in mid-August for allegedly smuggling cosmetic products into the country) to Uganda.

