Nigeria 2023: Is Tinubu’s Presidential ambition going to be thwarted?

In early 2020, APC stalwart and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, seemed to be in a position to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. This was because – apart from his access to funds and enviable connections across the country – he had strong influence over the party led by its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Tinubu’s influence also seemed to extend to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a federal agency committed to fighting financial crimes. The EFCC, led by Ibrahim Magu at the time, had received several petitions against Tinubu between 2017 and 2020 but took no action.