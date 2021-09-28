DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Nigeria 2023: Is Tinubu’s Presidential ambition going to be thwarted?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:35

Officials walk past a poster of Bola Tinubu in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, April 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

The Presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu, may come to an abrupt end if he doesn’t come up with a strategy to outsmart the new leadership of the party.

In early 2020, APC stalwart and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, seemed to be in a position to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. This was because – apart from his access to funds and enviable connections across the country – he had strong influence over the party led by its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Tinubu’s influence also seemed to extend to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a federal agency committed to fighting financial crimes. The EFCC, led by Ibrahim Magu at the time, had received several petitions against Tinubu between 2017 and 2020 but took no action.

