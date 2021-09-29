DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan plots foreign expansion, merchant payments

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:56

MNT-Halan CEO and co-founder Mounir Nakhla. Photo supplied.

Egypt’s MNT-Halan is considering expanding to three new countries after raising $120m from investors in September, CEO Mounir Nakhla tells The Africa Report.

The fintech company hopes to enter at least one new country in the first quarter of 2022 under a plan which will need a presence on the ground, Nakhla says in Cairo. He declined to name the countries being considered.

MNT-Halan claims to be Egypt’s largest lender to the unbanked. It has about 1 million monthly active users and has disbursed $1.7bn in loans to date. In September, the company completed the raising of about $120m from investors including Apis Growth Fund II, Development Partners International, and Lorax Capital Partners.

