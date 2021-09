1. Mobutu

A product of intelligence, where he has spent his entire career, François Beya was first recruited by Seti Yale, Mobutu Sese Seko’s security advisor. On the side, he climbed the ladder within the Centre national de documentation (National Documentation Centre) – successor of l’Agence nationale de renseignements, ANR (National Intelligence Agency) and the Conseil national de sécurité, CNS, (National Security Council).

Before the fall of the Marshal in May 1997, Beya headed the office of the Honoré Ngbanda, one of Mobutu’s most loyal ‘securocrats’.

2. Shin Beth