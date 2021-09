“The following people have been designated members of the Conseil National de Transition (CNT),” according to the decree signed by General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, president of the Conseil Militaire de Transition (CMT).

The list comprises 93 names, according to quotas that had been determined in advance. The new CNT will be made up of at least 30% of the members of the outgoing National Assembly – which was dissolved when the army took power – 30% women and 30% youth.

When 37-year-old Itno proclaimed himself head of the CMT on 20 April, he promised that ‘free and transparent elections’ would be held within 18 months and that he would quickly assemble this inclusive CNT. The latter point has now been accomplished.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

“Inclusive national dialogue”

Members of the former opposition – under the regime of the late president Déby Itno – as well as representatives from civil society and politico-military groups are part of the interim government. However, the radical opposition platform Wakit Tamma, which is still challenging the current government, will not be represented. The CNT “will act as a national assembly of transition” pending elections, according to a dossier distributed to the press on 24 September.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

The CMT, which is headed by Itno and comprises 14 other generals, holds most of the executive power. However, on 11 May, it named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacké, the last to hold this position under the late Itno, as interim premier.

In addition, the opening of the ‘inclusive national dialogue’ leading to general elections, whose organising committee was set up in mid-August, is expected in the coming weeks in N’Djamena. After a series of official trips that took him to Qatar, the United Nations General Assembly and the Republic of Congo, from where he returned on 26 September, the head of state is expected to accelerate the transition process.