Lessons from Peru on political willpower

Can African countries copy the modus operandi of a small country like Costa Rica, which has few mineral resources but earns forex from agricultural exports and ecotourism?
In the 1970s and 1980s, the tiny Central American country of Costa Rica had the highest deforestation rates in the world and only had about 21% of its landmass as forest cover. Three decades later, it has more than doubled its forest cover to an impressive 52% – one of the best postings globally – and is still pushing towards a target of at least 60% over the next few years.
This reversal – without an army (since 1948) to forcefully implement its radical reforms – was possible because of purposeful leadership and strategic actions, as I learnt last week at the Good Growth Partnership conference last week in Peru.
The government began an aggressive policy of generating government-protected areas that it was strict in implementing, Kifah Sasa, the United Nations Development Programme’s sustainable development and resilience officer in Costa Rica told me in the town of El Sauce, in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon.
The Americas, particularly the range of countries that house the Amazon forest and Andean mountains, have been particularly susceptible to climate change as mankind continues to exploit more and more of nature’s resources.
Across the Atlantic, vast parts of West Africa and the Sahel region are also victims of massive deforestation, despite claims to the contrary by climate-science deniers.
But unlike in Costa Rica, for example, there is little political willpower to make a positive difference.
Peru – Latin America’s fastest-growing economy last year, with a 4% GDP increase – is also taking steps to copy the good work Costa Rica has done.
Costa Rica, which managed to reduce its carbon footprint while growing the economy and boosting ecotourism as well, has also taken the daring step of pledging a total de-carbonisation of its economy by 2050.
Since 20% of total government revenue comes from hydrocarbons, it now has to find a fifth of its income in the next coming years from another revenue source. This is extremely interesting that it is risking its income to develop a sustainable economy that ensures healthier lives for its citizens.
Can African countries, especially those with plentiful natural resources and huge potentials for solar and hydroelectric power generation, do this, rather than focus on seeking rents that are eventually misappropriated? Can they copy the modus operandi of a small country like Costa Rica, which has few mineral resources but earns forex from agricultural exports and ecotourism?
It is the way forward and African governments must now embrace this concerted approach, embracing strategies from abroad.
“You need political will from presidential level to ministerial level and then everyone else to want to make those changes so that the agroforestry sector becomes sustainable […] that’s not always there,” Andrew Bovarnick, head of the Green Commodities Programme, which organised the conference, told me.
To build trust, mechanisms that can go on in spite of political change are needed. Also important is realising that companies, governments and civil servants have different cultures of work and different priorities. While governments are focused on elections, votes and public policies, companies are focused on profit, brand reputation and markets. Companies often work on a quarterly basis because they have to report to their shareholders and they are used to making changes much quicker while government takes a lot longer so theres often a real issue in difference in expectations. Both have to align, says Bovarnick.
This is key in West and Central Africa, where there are more tropical rainforests. It is therefore important that governments there must be willing to engage the private sector more and be broad-minded enough to work out technical solutions that outlast leadership changes.
A few years ago, Bovarnick and his colleagues set up a cocoa trading platform in Ghana and it was running for two years involving farmers, stakeholders. “It was beginning to create the space for multi-stakeholder collaboration, and then a new government came in,”, he recalled. “They had a new director of the cocoa board who’s not interested in an inclusive multi-stakeholder dialogue and he basically put the platform on hold. So for four years whilst he was in power, that was it. Then he changed and a new person came in and now they are more collaborative again.”
This is again why Costa Rica is the example to follow. Since 1994 when it amended its constitution to include the right to a healthy environment as a fundamental human right, it has had six presidents. All of them have pursued the same vision with a single sense of purpose prioritised over selfish political legacies and that, dear African leaders, is the way to go.
