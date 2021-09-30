Some local chains are suffering from a “lack of liquidity”, which creates an opportunity for Radisson to “support recovery” in the sector, Rankoussi says in Dubai. Exploratory discussions with some local chains over possible joint ventures in areas such as distribution and co-branding have started, he says. “We are open to any approach.”
Radisson eyes hotel-chain acquisitions & joint ventures to bolster African growth
International hotel group Radisson is ready to consider acquisitions and joint ventures to support its African expansion plans, Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president of development for Africa and Turkey, tells The Africa Report.