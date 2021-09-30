Why Egypt is experiencing record-high remittances

Amr Mahmoud, an Egyptian pharmacist who lives in Saudi Arabia, bought an apartment back home five years ago and doesn’t rule out the possibility of purchasing more properties in Egypt.

The flat is located in Cairo’s eastern outskirts, where many relatively new areas, mostly allotted to the middle-upper class and well-off citizens, have sprung up over the past couple of decades.

Having paid the apartment’s last instalment in 2018, Mahmoud says the reason for buying this house is to enable him to settle down in the Egyptian capital at some point in the future.