Relations between Paris and Bamako have become strained, as the two governments continue to clash on more and more issues.

Mali’s prime minister has publicly accused France of turning its back on Mali. At the UN headquarters in New York on 25 September, Mali’s prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga described Paris’ decision to reorganise its military presence in the Sahel as ‘abandonment’.

Florence Parly (France’s minister of the armed forces) responded saying these are “untruths”, “unacceptable” and “indecent” statements, which amount to “wiping one’s feet on the blood of French soldiers”.