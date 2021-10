Fourteen African countries will benefit from a $7bn injection from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in the fight against Covid-19.

Afreximbank had earlier approved the release of $2bn for the delivery of several million Johnson & Johnson vaccines to 26 countries on the continent. A down payment of $330m has already been made to the American firm. The pan-African trade finance institution held its board of directors meeting from September 22 to 24 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Multiplying Trade Centers