This week saw the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, held in Changsha, the capital of China’s Hunan province. As we’ve covered over the last few years, the city is rapidly emerging as a hub of Africa-China trade. It houses a new cocoa trading facility and is a destination for other African agricultural commodities. As an estimated $16bn in deals were being signed, African commodities like pepper and butter sold out in minutes via live-streamed sales sessions, even as Chinese coffee chains are already planning to market African products to China’s growing coffee market.