Togo: The architecture school adapting to African cities and needs

The entrance is imposing and decorated with the flags of 14 French-speaking sub-Saharan states that co-founded and co-managed the institution. The large white and ochre building stands out from the others due to its size. We are at l’École Africaine des Métiers de l’Architecture et de l’Urbanisme (EAMAU) in the heart of Lomé.

The inter-state institution was opened in 1976 and has been headed by a Malian architect, Moussa Dembélé, since September 2015. It hosts about 800 students, all from member states of the school, including students from Rwanda, Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Djibouti.