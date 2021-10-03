DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

building blocks

Togo: The architecture school adapting to African cities and needs

By Caroline Chauvet
Posted on Sunday, 3 October 2021 21:28

Students and teachers at the African School of Architecture and Urban Planning (EAMAU) in Lomé, in July 2021. Caroline Chauvet for JA

Open for 45 years, the African School of Architecture and Urban Planning in Lomé has adapted to the new challenges that African cities have.

The entrance is imposing and decorated with the flags of 14 French-speaking sub-Saharan states that co-founded and co-managed the institution. The large white and ochre building stands out from the others due to its size. We are at l’École Africaine des Métiers de l’Architecture et de l’Urbanisme (EAMAU) in the heart of Lomé.

The inter-state institution was opened in 1976 and has been headed by a Malian architect, Moussa Dembélé, since September 2015. It hosts about 800 students, all from member states of the school, including students from Rwanda, Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Djibouti.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

The Elysée Palace, complete with installation danfo from artist Emeka Ogboh
french touch

Nigeria: Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Chagoury, Elumelu, Wigwe meet President Macron at Elysée event

French President Emmanuel Macron spent formative months as an intern at the French embassy in Abuja. Now, he wants to better connect French companies ... into the vast economy that is Nigeria. 
His plan blends old-fashioned economic diplomacy with a wider goal of 'fixing' the oft-fraught relationship between France and its former colonies; through restitution of looted artworks, the Africa2020 cultural season, and a France-Africa summit in Montpellier on 8 October that will put young people - not aged political leaders - in the spotlight.