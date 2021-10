The Malian authorities are no longer hiding from it. After France’s ‘absolute abandonment’, which is how prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga described the announced restructuring of the Barkhane operation on 25 September, Bamako must now move on to its ‘plan B’ to ensure its security.

As discussions get underway with Moscow, the possibility that Mali may make a deal with the Wagner Group’s mercenaries already has some countries up in arms. Among them are Western countries, led by France, and northern Mali, where the CMA has warned Bamako about joining forces with mercenaries.