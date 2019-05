Talking Africa podcast

Uganda's President has an idiosyncratic approach to the oil sector, security in East Africa, and his neighbours

This week in Talking Africa we are joined by our editor-in-chief Patrick Smith, who recently sat down with Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni.

We contrast that conversation with our recent interview with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Spoiler alert: We will be doing a full take away on this relationship in the next print edition of The Africa Report, which hits the shelves at the end of June.

The relationship between Uganda and Rwanda has been rocky for some time: and the fight, as so often, is actually about the Democratic Republic of Congo.