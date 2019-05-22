Nigeria’s obsession with rice and the bottomless subsidy pit

Who is Fabio de Pasquale, prosecutor in the OPL 245 case?
The OPL 245 case is not the first time that Fabio de Pasquale, the energetic Milan-based prosecutor, is taking on the Italian state-owned oil company Eni and its top officials.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 17:28
Nigeria's government is still pursuing the line that its rice self-sufficiency programme is a success, despite startling evidence to the contrary.
In Nigeria, as in many countries in West Africa, rice is a staple. When a crisis a decade ago caused an acute rice shortage imports rose dramatically, and while an estimated 71% of Nigerians work in agriculture the country has never managed to achieve self-sufficiency. Since 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has made rice self-sufficiency a flagship policy with a combination of farmer incentives and an import ban.
Nura Baure, chairperson of the Rice Farmers Association in Daura, Buhari’s hometown, is a staunch defender of the rice revolution. He told journalists last week that about 1,108 rice farmers in the locality were set to receive loans for 2019 under the first phase of the much-touted Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). The second phase is scheduled to begin in June, with 5,800 beneficiaries.
The Central Bank of Nigeria set up the ABP in 2015 to empower farmers in cooperative societies to get loans at single-digit interest rates – far lower than those offered by conventional lenders. Buhari symbolically launched the initiative in November that year in Kebbi State – one of the states with the highest rice production capacity nationwide.
To outward appearances the programme has been a true success – at least in the eyes of the government.
According to Bloomberg, Nigeria was the world’s third-largest importer of rice in 2018.
On 21 May, Nigeria’s Premium Times released the results of a comprehensive investigation that showed the ABP had, in fact, spectacularly failed. An overwhelming majority of farmers had failed to pay back their loans. Another fraction never received the money.
Still, the government is persisting with the implementation of the programme. This year’s new loans are proof of its relentlessness. In 2018, it also approved a N60bn ($222m) subsidy programme to drive down the price of rice in the market.
Somehow, rice smuggling still thrives despite the government ban, and foreign rice brands, which are preferred by many Nigerians, remain more affordable than the local ones. It might pay for Abuja to be more introspective and to probe why it is cheaper to buy a commodity imported and smuggled into the country by any means possible than its homegrown version.
