Huawei’s African business could be hurt by US blacklisting

Who is Fabio de Pasquale, prosecutor in the OPL 245 case?
The OPL 245 case is not the first time that Fabio de Pasquale, the energetic Milan-based prosecutor, is taking on the Italian state-owned oil company Eni and its top officials.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 19:21
As the US-China trade war drags on, it is having global repercussions. It could damage telecoms company Huawei's activities in Africa.
Tech giant Google’s decision to comply with the US government’s move to place Huawei on its list of entities that are a threat to national security made waves across the world on 20 May. In Nairobi, the Chinese telecommunications giant had just launched its new P30 series, which has been quickly winning the camera-quality race.
In Africa, though, the phone manufacturer to beat is Transsion, the Chinese manufacturer of brands such as Tecno and Infinix. Huawei is in third place in sales on the continent, with 9.9% market share compared with Samsung’s 22.6% and Transsion’s 34.3% in the smartphone space.
For countries and companies on the continent, the bigger news was reports that chipmakers such as Intel, Broadcom and Xilinx had also stopped selling to Huawei. The Chinese company gets about a sixth of its parts from US companies, and the ripple effects of the current trade war may affect its ability to deliver on the multiple projects it has on the African continent.
In Kenya, like other African countries, a large portion of critical digital and telecoms infrastructure has been built and is being maintained by Huawei. In February, for example, Safaricom and Huawei launched the world’s first end-to-end 400G network to build Safaricom’s home fibre-optic network. Safaricom’s mobile-money service M-Pesa also runs on a Huawei platform, as does the Kenyan government’s cloud service and other essential systems.
Huawei has similar deals across the continent, where it built and maintains cloud services and infrastructure for governments and telecommunication companies.
In its responses to the sanctions, Huawei has outlined its doomsday-scenario plans, which include stockpiling parts and ramping up production on alternatives for both parts and software platforms.
With China and the US seemingly locked in a war of attrition, Huawei’s experience and ability to wade through the conflict will be a big lesson for other Chinese companies.
The disruption to Huawei’s supply chains might affect its global business, but it is now so intricately connected to the African continent that only its smartphone business may show any immediate effects.
The OPL 245 case is not the first time that Fabio de Pasquale, the energetic Milan-based prosecutor, is taking on the Italian state-owned oil company Eni and its top officials.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.