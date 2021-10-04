DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Wrong Move?

Nigeria 2023: Will the PDP’s northern chairman signal the end of the road for Atiku, Tambuwal?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Monday, 4 October 2021 16:42

Former vice-president and People's Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. 19 February 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will be allocating its national chairmanship seat to the north this time around, casting doubts over the 2023 presidential ambitions of northern elements in the party.

Against expectations, the committee set up to consider the zoning of offices in the National Working Committee (NWC) – the engine room of the PDP – has zoned the chairmanship of the party to the north. Zoning is the practice of sharing out positions between people from the north and south of Nigeria so as to avoid the marginalisation of a region.

However, the PDP NWC resolution is subject to the approval of the National Executive Committee, the highest decision-making organ of the party which comprises governors, lawmakers, former presidents, former ministers and other notable leaders.

North versus south

