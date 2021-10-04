The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) aims to ‘temporarily ease the financing constraints’, with the IMF and World Bank providing technical assistance. Ethiopia, like many African countries, is facing two debt management structures: the Paris Club (IMF and World Bank (WB) included) and China’s frameworks. The establishment of a Creditor’s Committee headed by France and China signals a step towards a bilateral management of debt.
Will China & France’s bilateral initiative manage Ethiopia’s debt?
Amidst a complex internal and global context, Ethiopia had requested to restructure parts of its debt in February 2020 under the G20 Common Framework (DSSI). After much stalling, a creditor’s committee was formed on 16 September 2021. Headed by France and China, could such a bilateral initiative create a precedent in the global management of debt? What challenges lay ahead?