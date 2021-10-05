Upcoming Africa-Turkey summit announced, to further strengthen relations

Is Kenya’s ‘deep state’ a reality or scarecrow in its democracy?
Ahead of Kenya’s general election set for August 2022, the electoral commission is busy laying down a system for an elaborate electoral infrastructure ... governed by strict laws, rules and regulations. Presidential hopefuls have been crisscrossing the country, despite Covid-19 restrictions, in a bid to stay ahead of the competition. However, will the 2022 election be a democratic exercise where voters choose their leaders through the ballot or will it be a Trojan-horsed poll, where invisible powerful forces - informally referred to as 'the deep state' - have a hand?