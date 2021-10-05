DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Tensions brewing

The Algeria – France crisis and its impact on operations in the Sahel

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 19:56

Paratroopers from the 8th RPIMA in Castres on 17 January 2019. © Frédéric Scheiber / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP

The quarrel between Algiers and Paris is expected to have a significant impact on the French army's anti-terrorism activities in the Sahel-Saharan strip.

Saïd Chengriha, Algeria’s chief of staff, is said to be leading the counterattack against Paris. The general has had many grievances against France for several months. However, the French authorities’ reaction to the Pegasus affair, which was considered too timid and perceived as a desire to stifle the scandal to please Morocco, has not gone down too well.

READ MORE Pegasus/Morocco affair: Did UNESCO fund the investigation?

Algerian authorities find it all the more difficult to understand this leniency because, from their point of view, the Pegasus affair is almost a justification for war with Morocco.

Supply of troops

