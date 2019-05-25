In Lagos, they beat the traffic on two wheels

China’s coming slowdown opens doors to expanding African trade with India
Chinese growth, as argued in The Africa Report earlier this week, is likely to slow in the 2020s, as the population ages and productivity growth declines.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Saturday, 25 May 2019 16:49
Nigerian ride-hailing startup Gokada has raised a $5.3 million Series A round to grow its two-wheel transit business, just fourteen months after its launch.
Traffic in the megacity of Lagos is notoriously bad
Gokada, named after okada, the Nigerian word for these motorcycle taxis, is trying to formalise ride-hailing in Africa’s largest economy over the last decade.
Gokada focuses primarily on Lagos though, where its reported 1,000 motorcycle riders – or pilots as it calls them – weave through the nightmarish jams that drain productivity.
These pilots are charged a flat fee of N300 (less than $10), an alternative from the archetypal revenue-sharing formula that its competitors use.
It is still early days but the app appears to have caught on with an increasing number of Lagosians.
And the company’s bet has attracted $5.3m from a mix of foreign and local investment firms.
“Our green Gokada motorcycles have become a regular feature of Lagos’ roads in the 14 months since our official launch”, Fahim Saleh, its co-founder and co-CEO says. Saleh has already launched a similar service in Bangladesh.
They are bringing on board local talent, too.
Respected local tech heavyweight Ayodeji Adewunmi who cofounded West Africa’s most popular job search engine and aggregator back in 2009 with a number of university schoolmates, has joined the company’s management as a co-CEO.
"Kwanza Capital": the name might not speak to most Congolese. But according to the American NGO The Sentry, co-founded by actor George Clooney, this company is at the heart of an attempt led by the Kabila clan to take control of several Congolese banks between 2013 and 2017, when Joseph Kabila was still president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The OPL 245 case is not the first time that Fabio de Pasquale, the energetic Milan-based prosecutor, is taking on the Italian state-owned oil company Eni and its top officials.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.