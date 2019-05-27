Safaricom’s CEO Collymore stays, as parent Vodafone restructures holding

In Lagos, they beat the traffic on two wheels
Nigerian ride-hailing startup Gokada has raised a $5.3 million Series A round to grow its two-wheel transit business, just fourteen months after its launch.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 27 May 2019 08:27
Bob Collymore will stay on as Safaricom Chief Executive for another year, with his contract now set to expire in August 2020.
This latest extension gives him time to complete several things, including finding new revenue streams for the Kenyan telecoms giant.
“I had like nine months off last year and so I think we all just agreed that I owe the company another year,” Collymore told Reuters.
He said that he will also use the time to diversify revenue streams as “voice is flat, it is headed to its decline, data (showed) disappointing growth last year.”
“We are watching Ethiopia closely because as we see the liberalization of the markets, both the mobile payments market, the telecoms market and the banking sector, we think there could be opportunities,” Collymore said.
Vodacom Group also announced the acquisition when releasing its latest financial results two weeks ago.
The South African company acquired a 35% stake in Safaricom in May 2017, after a share swap with their common parent company, Vodafone.
In the deal, Vodafone transferred part of its indirect shareholding to Vodacom, retaining a 5% stake in Safaricom. It increased its shareholding in Vodacom from 65.0 percent to 69.7 percent.
Subsequent restructuring in South Africa reduced Vodafone’s shareholding to approximately 60.5 percent.
Acquiring the rights to the brand will help both companies retain the revenue shares they currently pay Vodafone, and also open up new revenue streams. Safaricom currently pays 2 percent of its annual M-PESA revenue to Vodafone, while Vodacom pays 5 percent.
In previous reports about the plan to enter the Ethiopian market, Safaricom would have provided back-end support and the technology, while Vodafone would license the MPESA brand to a bank, with Ethio Telecom carrying the service.
Bottom line: A joint venture by Safaricom and Vodacom gives them more wiggle room to make such decisions, as well as a greater share of future revenues.
"Kwanza Capital": the name might not speak to most Congolese. But according to the American NGO The Sentry, co-founded by actor George Clooney, this company is at the heart of an attempt led by the Kabila clan to take control of several Congolese banks between 2013 and 2017, when Joseph Kabila was still president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.