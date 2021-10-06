DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

mozambique conflict

Ramaphosa: ‘Kagame wouldn’t dream of deploying to SADC without consent’

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 09:23

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in Pretoria
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the launch of his party's election manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria, South Africa, September 27, 2021. Picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he speaks to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi "almost every other day" about regional efforts to quell the insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado Province. He also told The Africa Report that Rwanda's deployment was done "in full cooperation and partnership".

Ramaphosa, who became chairperson of the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security cooperation in August, told The Africa Report that SADC’s forces “are giving as much assistance to Mozambique as we possibly can”.

SADC met to extend its mission

The mandate of SADC’s mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was extended by another three months on Tuesday 5 October after a summit during which Ramaphosa met with the Organ’s former chair, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, the next chairperson, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, as well as Nyusi.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

on the run

Côte d’Ivoire’s Soro, CAR’s Bozizé, Djibouti’s Kadamy…Prosecuted for attempted coups or destabilisation

Côte d'Ivoire's Guillaume Soro, the National Assembly’s former president, Agbéyomé Kodjo, an unsuccessful Togolese presidential candidate, ... and the CAR’s president-turned-militant François Bozizé have all been accused of conspiracy as well as either leading an attempted coup d’état or destabilisation and now live in exile. We delve into those accused of such charges in the third part of our series.

Beating expectations

DRC: ‘Record’ high foreign reserves – How did they get there and how long will they last?

“The Democratic Republic of Congo calls on the IMF to accelerate its effective provision of resources, without forgetting the imperative of ... alleviating African countries’ debt,” President Félix Tshisékédi told the United Nations General Assembly on 21 September in New York. Although he welcomed the $33bn that had been approved under Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for the continent, he urged developed countries to “reach $100bn in SDRs” for Africa.

Kenya Election
Figment of imagination?

Is Kenya’s ‘deep state’ a reality or scarecrow in its democracy?

Ahead of Kenya’s general election set for August 2022, the electoral commission is busy laying down a system for an elaborate electoral infrastructure ... governed by strict laws, rules and regulations. Presidential hopefuls have been crisscrossing the country, despite Covid-19 restrictions, in a bid to stay ahead of the competition. However, will the 2022 election be a democratic exercise where voters choose their leaders through the ballot or will it be a Trojan-horsed poll, where invisible powerful forces - informally referred to as 'the deep state' - have a hand?