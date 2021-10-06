Ramaphosa: ‘Kagame wouldn’t dream of deploying to SADC without consent’

Côte d’Ivoire’s Soro, CAR’s Bozizé, Djibouti’s Kadamy…Prosecuted for attempted coups or destabilisation
Côte d'Ivoire's Guillaume Soro, the National Assembly’s former president, Agbéyomé Kodjo, an unsuccessful Togolese presidential candidate, ... and the CAR’s president-turned-militant François Bozizé have all been accused of conspiracy as well as either leading an attempted coup d’état or destabilisation and now live in exile. We delve into those accused of such charges in the third part of our series.