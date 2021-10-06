Ramaphosa: ‘Kagame wouldn’t dream of deploying to SADC without consent’

Ramaphosa, who became chairperson of the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security cooperation in August, told The Africa Report that SADC’s forces “are giving as much assistance to Mozambique as we possibly can”.

SADC met to extend its mission

The mandate of SADC’s mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was extended by another three months on Tuesday 5 October after a summit during which Ramaphosa met with the Organ’s former chair, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, the next chairperson, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, as well as Nyusi.