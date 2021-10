Last week, the top commander of American forces in Africa visited Tripoli for meetings with representatives of the country’s two rival governments, capping a flurry of recent calls by US officials to abide by the 24 December voting timeline.

In Congress, the House of Representatives passed several measures that take explicit aim at eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar and his self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), while also authorising up to $30m to help Libya with its elections.

Meanwhile, more and more Libyan politicians are launching rival influence campaigns to build US support for their expected presidential bids, with uneven results.