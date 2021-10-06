Ghana: Akufo-Addo implores commercial banks to lower rates

The Bank of Ghana has for the third time maintained the monetary policy rate at 13.5% as commercial banks continue to lend at an average of 20.6% interest to private businesses.

However, there is pressure on the banks from the government to reduce their interest rates to enable more businesses to access credit, expand operations and create employment. But with the banks insisting the high interest rate is a result of the government’s difficult policies, the central bank must jump in to resolve the situation.

Akufo-Addo’s economic development plan

President Nana Akufo-Addo has hinged almost all of his major economic transformation programmes on the private sector growth.