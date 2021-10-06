Ghana: Akufo-Addo implores commercial banks to lower rates

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 12:16

Pedestrians walk in front of Ghana's central bank building in Accra, Ghana, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

The Bank of Ghana has maintained a monetary policy rate of 13.5%, while commercial banks continue to lend at an average of 20.6% interest to private businesses, which is detrimental to President Nana Akufo-Addo's economic agenda.

However, there is pressure on the banks from the government to reduce their interest rates to enable more businesses to access credit, expand operations and create employment. But with the banks insisting the high interest rate is a result of the government’s difficult policies, the central bank must jump in to resolve the situation.

Akufo-Addo’s economic development plan

President Nana Akufo-Addo has hinged almost all of his major economic transformation programmes on the private sector growth.

