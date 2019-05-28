Nigeria increased insurance capital rules attract foreign firms

Kenya Airways CEO quits over government meddling
Far from the turnaround it was hoping for from Polish chief executive Sebastian Mikosz, Kenya Airways (KQ) is now back to the drawing board again.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 12:14
Higher capital requirements for insurers in Nigeria are set to provoke a wave of consolidation, with foreign players in the driver's seat.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), which regulates the industry in Nigeria, increased the minimum capital for insurance and reinsurance firms across the board in May.
Deji Olatoye, a partner at The Lodt law firm in Nigeria says that the new requirements are an indication that NAICOM is “strongly motivated” by the objective of forging consolidation in the industry.
Kunle Ahmed, chief executive of AXA Mansard, agrees that there will “certainly be some consolidations and fund raising amongst insurers in the coming months.” He says, however, that capital requirements are not “the only or even the biggest factor in consolidation decisions . . . consolidation decisions are strategic and usually made by Shareholders in conjunction with management. ”
François Jurd de Girancourt, head of financial institutions Africa at McKinsey, expects to see some consolidation, especially in the fragmented general insurance sector where the top five players acccount for less than 40% of premiums.
Both indigenous and foreign-owned insurers in Nigeria tend to be privately held.
Jurd de Girancourt argues that while higher capital standards aim to tackle insolvency and fragmentation, Nigeria will also have to tackle the enforcement of compulsory insurance, win the trust of consumers and increase investment into distribution for insurance in the country to reach its potential.
Bottom Line: Consolidation rather than capital raising is the most likely route for Nigeria’s insurers to meet the new rules.
