Denis Sassou-Nguesso – President, Republic of Congo

Sassou-Nguesso seized power after a civil war in 1997 and has remained in control ever since.

The Papers show the president owned a company that controlled diamond mines. Like most powerful figures exposed in the investigation, the ICIJ shows the lengths that Sassou-Nguesso went to hide his involvement in the company. Inter African Investment was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in 1998, with an account at the London branch of Banque Espirito Santo.