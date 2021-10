Although Rabat did not react as strongly as Algiers, the French and Moroccan positions seem to be rather irreconcilable, with each one passing the buck.

This is a recurring problem between Paris and Rabat, which had, among other things, motivated Gérald Darmanin’s visit in October 2020. The French interior minister had then said: “that it was only natural […] that they [the kingdom’s nationals that were in France illegally] should return to Moroccan territory”.