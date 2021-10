Liberia’s President George Weah, or ‘King George’ as he is popularly known, is a former professional football player who won the 2017 presidential election and was sworn in at the start of the following year.

Following retirement from an extremely successful football career, being the only African player to date to ever win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, Weah formed the Congress for Democratic Change, on which he first ran for president (unsuccessfully) in 2005.