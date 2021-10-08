Algeria: The story behind Kaddour’s extradition, Sonatrach’s former CEO

In Koléa, where several former ministers and oligarchs are serving heavy sentences, Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour is sharing a cell with former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal. Sonatrach’s former CEO (2017-2019) has been incarcerated in this penitentiary centre, located about 40km from Algiers, since August. Prosecuted in several cases, including that of the Augusta refinery, alongside two former executives of the oil group who were also incarcerated, he has already been questioned several times by the investigating magistrate on this last case.