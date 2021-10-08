DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Algeria: The story behind Kaddour’s extradition, Sonatrach’s former CEO

By Farid Alilat
Posted on Friday, 8 October 2021 12:16

Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, the former head of Sonatrach. Billal Bensalem / NurPhoto / AFP

How did Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, oil group Sonatrach’s former CEO, end up getting arrested in the UAE and extradited to Algeria?

In Koléa, where several former ministers and oligarchs are serving heavy sentences, Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour is sharing a cell with former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal. Sonatrach’s former CEO (2017-2019) has been incarcerated in this penitentiary centre, located about 40km from Algiers, since August. Prosecuted in several cases, including that of the Augusta refinery, alongside two former executives of the oil group who were also incarcerated, he has already been questioned several times by the investigating magistrate on this last case.

