The hushed rooms of the Château de la Muette, the Paris headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), hosted a highly anticipated meeting on 5 October. A high-profile panel addressed the ambassadors of the institution’s 38 member countries.

In addition to Australia’s Mathias Cormann, the OECD’s secretary-general, the panel included Yves Perrier – CEO of Amundi, Europe’s leading asset management company with €1,729bn in assets under management – Brendan Bechtel – CEO of the Bechtel Group, the leading US construction company – and Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State.