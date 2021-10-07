Abdulrazak Gurnah, first Tanzanian to win the Nobel literature prize

I dedicate this Nobel Prize to Africa and Africans and to all my readers. Thanks!
Former enemies, Ethiopia and Eritrea are fighting on the same side in Tigray war
The first reason that Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 was that he had initiated successful ... peace talks with the East African country’s existential rival, Eritrea. The benefits of the peace process had been immediately obvious to the region and the international community.