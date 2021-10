The Sino-Congolese mining giant Sicomines is already trying to discredit a highly-anticipated report by the Congolese branch of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative even before the NGO’s findings have been published.

Radio France Internationale and other media outlets published highlights of a preliminary draft of the report that unambiguously condemned Sicomines governance and called for the joint venture to be dissolved. The report also alleges that Sicomines has not lived up to its obligations to build infrastructure and, in sum, has been largely disadvantageous to the DRC.

The company posted a Tweet over the weekend blasting the EITI report as biased (“not objective”) and ignorant. EITI has said the report will be available to the public once it’s been approved internally, although it’s not exactly clear when that will happen. In the meantime, expect both Sicomines and the Chinese embassy to do their best to sow doubt about the group and its findings.

This article was first published in The China Africa Project.