Nigeria: the new Buhari budget

By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 09:30
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the 2019 budget, just a couple of days before the clock begins ticking for his second (democratic) term in office as president of Nigeria.
In a rare interview granted to the media, Buhari lambasted the heads of the national assembly for delaying the process of passing the N8.91tr appropriation bill which he presented in parliament last December.
“All those who say I am Baba Go Slow will know if I go slow or fast”, said the President
The government has earmarked N305 billion ($1 billion) for fuel subsidies in 2019, standing by its word not to heed the advice of the international Monetary Fund (IMF).
The signing of the federal budget has previously been delayed under the Buhari administration, too.
By that time, NASS had bumped it up to N9.1tr. The lawmakers also increased the proposed oil benchmark price from $45 to $51.
Nigeria’s revenues in 2018 were significantly lower than what was listed in the budget by 45% and this was largely due to a number of factors including the higher exchange rate, lower oil production in spite of oil prices doing better than anticipated and a marginal growth in custom revenues.
According to a report by BudgIT, “As at Q3 2018, actual revenue by the federal government came to N2.81 trillion, with a total revenue performance of 39.2%. From the oil sector, the federal government was expecting a revenue of about N2.98 trillion, the FG’s Share of Oil Revenue as at Q3 arrived N1.43trilion.”
With the repeated push by the government to diversify its streams of revenue, it projected N1.63tr of Non-Oil revenue, but by Q3, had received only about N839bn.
It did manage to trim its overhead expenses – Q3 alone was N23.93bn, down by N55bn from Q2’s N79.53
