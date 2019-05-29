South Africa: we need sunlight to disinfect capital

What is Europe’s stake in Sudan’s revolution?
The increasing migration to Europe from African countries – especially the Horn of Africa – is a key issue in Europe's current crisis and looms large in the European elections on 23-26 May.
Andrew McGregor is the Managing Director of Who Owns Whom, an independent research organisation
Posted on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 09:00
History repeats itself.
The pillaging of public coffers in the last decade reminds me of the apartheid state corruption in the 1980s which included illicit arms procurement, sanctions-busting and round-tripping of the financial rand.
It was not possible to quantify the extent of it as the media was suppressed, the judiciary was not independent, there was no bill of rights or constitution and there was no public protector.
We will never know who, how many, or to what extent, unscrupulous people in the government and private sector enriched themselves during apartheid’s last decade.
With an independent judiciary in place, we will hopefully see some prosecutions and some money recovered from the latest wave of corruption, and when the Gupta brothers arrive at OR Tambo in leg-irons, I will be there to meet them.
The glory days of Nelson Mandela made us complacent and somewhat naive, but we have learned a lesson, and nowhere is this more evident than the mushrooming of a robust civil society which, coupled with a vigorous media sector, have never been more effective.
AmaBhungane, the Helen Suzman Foundation and Who Owns Whom have engaged with the Department of Trade and Industry for the last two years to update section 26a of the Companies Act to require disclosure of beneficial ownership of private companies, along with the list of directors at the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission.
This would be a very powerful tool in uncovering corruption and a material deterrent against further corruption.
We should reject illegality, and hope that those responsible for the blatant delinquencies of Bosasa, Net1, Steinhoff and VBS be tried in court. At the same time, we should also reject the questionable morality of the private sector. Here are some examples:
These examples beg the big question of whether society should allow profits to be made from the insurance of people’s health and their lives.
The austerity measures imposed by the allied reparation payments on the Weimer Republic in Germany after the first world war gave rise to Hitler, and it can be argued that the 2008 financial crisis gave rise to Trump, Bolsonaro and Brexit.
While politicians need to work hard to restore the public trust, the private sector has the same responsibility.
Business has five stakeholders – shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and society (people and the environment) – that should be treated with equal importance as opposed to the practice of narrowly pursuing short-term returns to the benefit of shareholders and executives.
Most civil servants take their position of public trust very seriously, as do most companies take good corporate citizenship, and many run or support initiatives to improve people’s lives in addition to meeting their tax obligations to the state. Many do not.
As Winston Churchill said of democracy, capitalism is an appalling system but it is the best we have and to sustain it business needs to temper its sharper edges. Business lobby groups Business Unity SA and Business Leadership SA should broaden their mandates to peer review questionable corporate practices.
This can easily be implemented by partnering with one of the many very effective civic action groups in South Africa.
Andrew McGregor is the Managing Director of Who Owns Whom, an independent research organisation
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.