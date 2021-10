Barely a week ago, APC leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, told a delegation of northern lawmakers that had come to visit him in London that he was feeling alright but he was undergoing an excruciating therapy. “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome,” he had said. This confirmed earlier reports that he had undergone a knee surgery months earlier despite denial by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

But while his doctors may have wanted him to take things slow, Tinubu appears anxious to return to the political fray ahead of 2023’s presidential elections.