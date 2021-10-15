DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Biopiracy: How can African countries protect their plants and traditions?

By Loza Seleshie
Posted on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:01

Farmers break cocoa pods at a cocoa farm in Soubre, Ivory Coast January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago - RC2I6L9GN0IU

The global patent system favours Western ideas of intellectual property, leaving African plants and their traditional uses without much protection, say experts. “[Biopiracy] is a problem all over Africa. We are now in a knowledge economy and our farmers are [...] not economically benefiting due to misappropriation,” Tigist Gebrehiwot, a research fellow at the office of South African Research Chair in Law tells The Africa Report.

Biopiracy is the illegitimate appropriation or commercial exploitation of biological resources and associated traditional knowledge – often by pharmaceutical, cosmetic or agri-food firms.

While the privatisation of plants on the continent has been of growing concern over the past 25 years, frameworks and solutions are also emerging.

Knowledge economy

