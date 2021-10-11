Ethiopia: Is Abiy’s new cabinet a means to reset the country or grab power?

He appointed his cabinet two days later, bringing in three opposition figures for the first time in Ethiopia’s history, while opting for continuity in big jobs such as health, finance and foreign affairs. The move was mirrored in Ethiopia’s regional states where several opposition politicians were granted ministerial and institutional posts.

Announcing his new cabinet, Abiy told Ethiopia’s federal parliament that “efforts have been made to involve political parties in Amhara, Addis Ababa, Afar and almost all regions. Ethiopia will benefit if you are involved in ministerial positions and other institutions because your opinion is also important.”