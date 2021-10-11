DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

striking appointments

Ethiopia: Is Abiy’s new cabinet a means to reset the country or grab power?

By Fred Harter
Posted on Monday, 11 October 2021 21:08

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed takes oath during his incumbent ceremony at the Parliament building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for his first full five-year term on Monday last week, having scored a landslide win in elections held in June.

He appointed his cabinet two days later, bringing in three opposition figures for the first time in  Ethiopia’s history, while opting for continuity in big jobs such as health, finance and foreign affairs. The move was mirrored in Ethiopia’s regional states where several opposition politicians were granted ministerial and institutional posts.

Announcing his new cabinet, Abiy told Ethiopia’s federal parliament that “efforts have been made to involve political parties in Amhara, Addis Ababa, Afar and almost all regions. Ethiopia will benefit if you are involved in ministerial positions and other institutions because your opinion is also important.”

Navigating federalism

What Somalia stands to gain from Ethiopia’s ongoing Tigray war

After assuming office in early 2018, Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed embarked on radical reforms that have since led to political ... realignment in his country, spilling over into the horn region. The charismatic and energetic Abiy was only 42 when he took over in 2018 and immediately reached out to long-time rivals Somalia and Eritrea, thereby forging a tripartite alliance that seems to be shaping into a new regional order. But has the Tigray war helped or held-back Somalia’s ambitions with Ethiopia? We find out in this second part of our series.