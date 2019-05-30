Growth prospects hurt as Ethiopia struggles to keep the lights on

Analysts say Nigeria’s plans for a national airline are likely to fail
Nigeria's quest to establish a national carrier has resumed fervently, with the listing of a N47bn ($155m) take-off grant in its 2019 budget.
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Thursday, 30 May 2019 15:06
Ethiopia has instituted a power-rationing schedule that will see domestic users continue to suffer blackouts every day and heavy industries work with fewer shifts until July.
The East African country also announced it would be cutting its power exports to Djibouti by half and suspending exports to Sudan. Electricity exports to the two countries earned Ethiopia $80m last year. Sudan relies on Ethiopia for about 10% of its electricity.
While briefing reporters in Addis Ababa last Friday, Ethiopia’s minister for water and electricity Seleshi Bekele said the government had been forced to ration electricity because of low water levels in a critical dam in the eastern part of the country.
The power rationing began on 9 May and is due to continue until 7 July. Under the initial rationing schedule, domestic users will receive electricity in three shifts.
Businesses and heavy industries will either have to close shop or find costly alternatives. Journalist Birhanu Fikade, writing in The Reporter, says: “Businesses starting from small barbershops all the way up to skyscrapers are now forced to acquire or contract the services of these diesel-powered generators, incurring a cost of 1,500 ($51.6) to 3,500 birr per day, depending on capacity.”
Cement factories are splitting their operations in two so that one half can use power for 15 consecutive days while the other half remains in the dark. The same schedule applies to metal factories.
Among those affected is Dangote Industries Ethiopia, whose chief executive Danilo Trugillo told reporters had not received prior warning of the disruptive rationing schedule.
The rationing further complicates Ethiopia’s plans to become a light industry hub and a middle-income country by 2025. In a bid to improve the finances of the Ethiopia Electric Utility, Ethiopia has been raising its power tariffs.
Although power cuts are a familiar thing in Ethiopia, the last time the country experienced structured rationing was three years ago. The two-month schedule will affect growth prospects this year, as people and industries dig deeper in their pockets to find alternative sources of power. It also places increased pressure on the government to find lasting solutions not just to power generation problems but also to transmission and maintenance issues.
Ovamba Solutions plans to enter Nigeria, Mali and Sudan this year, with a pilot project in Nigeria expected in the next 90 days, Viola Llewellyn, the company's co-founder and president, said in an interview.
