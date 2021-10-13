Egypt: Why taxing YouTubers and bloggers has ‘created a fuss’

The taxes that Egyptian bloggers and YouTubers have been told to pay lately are neither new nor as hefty as they may sound.

Nevertheless, some of these taxes have long been evaded by numerous professionals, which casts doubt on the willingness of new taxpayers to comply.

How come I pay taxes for something I shoot with my own camera that I bought with my own money and edit its final version on my laptop?

For many, the ‘new-old’ taxes have come with a great deal of perplexity, and also shed light on longstanding shortcomings in Egypt’s tax regime.

Everyone is targeted

The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) initiative pertains to pretty much everyone monetising their online activities in Egypt. The newly-established ETA unit, which has been monitoring e-commerce activities, reported that there has been a myriad of tax evaders.

People from the e-commerce community, which includes content creators – namely bloggers and YouTubers – did not welcome the decision.

